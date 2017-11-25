We’re Letting Everyone Down – Rangers Star’s Assessment After Loss At Dens Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack admits that there is no hiding from his side’s embarrassing performance against Dundee on Friday night.



The Glasgow giants slipped to their second defeat on the trot and this time at bottom of the table Dundee as the Gers went down 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership meeting at Dens Park.











Mark O’Hara’s double strike was good enough to earn the relegation battlers the three points as Rangers again put in a poor performance following their home defeat last weekend to Hamilton.



Jack has conceded that it was an embarrassing performance and the Rangers players have let themselves, the club and the fans down with the showing at Dundee.





He understands the frustration and the anger of the Rangers fans and admits that that the players have just not been good enough.

Jack told Rangers TV after the defeat at Dundee: “Embarrassing to be honest.



“There is no way we can hide from it.



"It’s so frustrating as players and as a group and it’s just not good enough.



“We are letting everyone down, we have also let the fans down and they have the right to their anger and frustration at us.



“As players we are feeling it but it’s not good enough.”



Rangers are currently fourth in the league table and are already nine points behind leaders Celtic.

