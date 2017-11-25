We’re Slipping Behind, Tottenham Star Admits Following West Brom Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are now some distance behind league leaders Manchester City after they dropped points with a 1-1 draw at Wembley against West Brom to stay in fourth spot.



Spurs, boosted by a midweek win in Germany over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, had been tipped to make short work of the manager-less Baggies in the Premier League clash.











But Spurs were stunned when they fell behind after just four minutes, Salomon Rondon getting on the end of good work from Jake Livermore to guide his effort past Hugo Lloris in the hosts' goal.



Mauricio Pochettino's men began to put pressure on the visitors, but it did not tell until the 74th minute, when Kane struck.





It was Dele Alli who found Kane, who tapped the cross through Ben Foster's legs to make it 1-1 .

The hosts could not score again though and are now ten points behind league leaders Manchester City, who can move 13 clear of Spurs by winning on Sunday.



And Kane concedes Spurs are losing pace in the title battle.



"We're disappointed. It's hard to say, we have to look back and see why we were slow getting going in the first half", Kane was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"But it's not good enough.



"And it leaves us quite far behind in the league, now, we just have to look to Tuesday [when we play Leicester]."



And Kane admitted that visiting sides do up their game at Wembley, meaning Spurs must work out how to beat them.



"That's part of playing here, we should be able to play better and beat these sides.



"We have to just figure it out and keep working."



Spurs travel to the King Power Stadium for a Premier League fixture on Tuesday night.

