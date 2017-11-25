What More Could You Want – Former Leeds Star Impressed With Caleb Ekuban

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United could not ask any more of Caleb Ekuban than the performance he put in at Oakwell, with the Whites running out 2-0 winners against Barnsley.



First half goals from Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski proved too much for Barnsley to cope with and Leeds bounced back from a heavy midweek defeat away at Wolves to claim all three Championship points.











Whites boss Thomas Christiansen picked Ekuban up top and Whelan thinks the summer signing did everything that Leeds could ask, putting in a hard working shift for the team.



Ekuban has only just returned from a foot injury, which Whelan factored into his assessment of the youngster.





Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: " Ekuban did really well. It's his first start for a long, long time and he's still getting his fitness and sharpness back.

"He did everything that you'd want from your striker.



"He held the ball up when he could, he brought other people into play, but more importantly he worked and worked and worked tirelessly to close people down and win the ball back for Leeds United", he added.



Leeds are next in action at Elland Road against Aston Vila on Friday night and it remains to be seen whether Ekuban will keep his place against Steve Bruce's men.

