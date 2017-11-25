Zlatan Ibrahimovic On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brighton in a Premier League fixture this afternoon at Old Trafford.



Jose Mourinho's men slipped to a surprise loss at Basel in the Champions League in midweek and will be keen to bounce back to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City, who are not in action until Sunday.











The Red Devils are without injured centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.



Between the sticks Mourinho picks David de Gea, while at the back he plumps for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central defensive pairing. Nemanja Matic slots into midfield, along with Paul Pogba, while Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all play. Romelu Lukaku is up top.



If the Portuguese needs to make changes at any point he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Manchester United Team vs Brighton



De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

