XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/11/2017 - 14:03 GMT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Brighton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brighton in a Premier League fixture this afternoon at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men slipped to a surprise loss at Basel in the Champions League in midweek and will be keen to bounce back to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City, who are not in action until Sunday.




The Red Devils are without injured centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Between the sticks Mourinho picks David de Gea, while at the back he plumps for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central defensive pairing. Nemanja Matic slots into midfield, along with Paul Pogba, while Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all play. Romelu Lukaku is up top.

If the Portuguese needs to make changes at any point he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

 


Manchester United Team vs Brighton

De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
 