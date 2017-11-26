Graeme Murty Isn’t Working, Alex McLeish Could Be One – Former Scottish Top Flight Star On Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Craigan thinks that Graeme Murty's time as caretaker manager at Rangers is not working out and Alex McLeish could be the man to step in.



Murty was handed the job on a caretaker basis after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha, but the fact he is still in charge a month after the Portuguese departed has been seen as evidence by some that the Gers are hoping he can keep the hot seat warm for a longer period.











But following back to back defeats against Hamilton and Dundee, Craigan does not believe it is working out for Murty at Ibrox.



And the former Motherwell star and current Motherwell Under-20s boss feels the Gers need someone in who can give them a shot in the arm.





" I thought Graeme Murty was doing OK, but it clearly isn't working", Craigan said on BT Sport .

"The response of his players the other night, the heart about the side and the lack of leadership in the team.



"They need someone in who can try and at least short term reinvigorate them slightly.



"Big Alex McLeish could be the one", he added.



Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has regularly been claimed to be the Rangers board's preferred managerial target, but the former midfielder has insisted he sees his future at Pittodrie.



Following their loss at Dens Park to Dundee, Rangers sit in fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.

