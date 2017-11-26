XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/11/2017 - 15:09 GMT

Graeme Murty Isn’t Working, Alex McLeish Could Be One – Former Scottish Top Flight Star On Rangers

 




Stephen Craigan thinks that Graeme Murty's time as caretaker manager at Rangers is not working out and Alex McLeish could be the man to step in.

Murty was handed the job on a caretaker basis after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha, but the fact he is still in charge a month after the Portuguese departed has been seen as evidence by some that the Gers are hoping he can keep the hot seat warm for a longer period.




But following back to back defeats against Hamilton and Dundee, Craigan does not believe it is working out for Murty at Ibrox.

And the former Motherwell star and current Motherwell Under-20s boss feels the Gers need someone in who can give them a shot in the arm.
 


"I thought Graeme Murty was doing OK, but it clearly isn't working", Craigan said on BT Sport.

"The response of his players the other night, the heart about the side and the lack of leadership in the team.

"They need someone in who can try and at least short term reinvigorate them slightly.

"Big Alex McLeish could be the one", he added.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has regularly been claimed to be the Rangers board's preferred managerial target, but the former midfielder has insisted he sees his future at Pittodrie.

Following their loss at Dens Park to Dundee, Rangers sit in fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.
 