Incredible, Unheard Of, Unprecedented – Scottish Premiership Boss Shocked At Rangers Manager Hunt Time

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon believes the amount of time Rangers are taking to appoint a new manager is "incredible" and "unheard of" for a club of the Gers stature.



Rangers chose to pull the trigger on Pedro Caixinha's time as manager in October, but even as December looms they have not decided upon the Portuguese's successor.











Youth team boss Graeme Murty is currently leading the team as caretaker manager, but back to back defeats for Rangers have led to questions about how much longer he can continue in the role.



Derek McInnes was widely seen as the front-runner for the job, but Lennon thinks the compensation Rangers would need to pay to Aberdeen, around the £1m mark, has scuppered any chance of the appointment happening.





Even so, he is still astonished that the Rangers job remains vacant.

"It's incredible at a club like Rangers. This is unheard of, unprecedented really", the Hibernian manager said on BT Sport.



"I don't know what goes on behind the scenes there, but I do think is it will be someone who is not in work.



"It looks like they are not going to have the money to pay a compensation fee.



"Derek McInnes was the obvious choice from everyone's point of view.



"I do think it's finances [that they haven’t got him]", Lennon added.



Lennon's Hibernian currently sit two points ahead of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table in third spot. However, the Gers have a game in hand on Hibernian.



Rangers are next in action on Wednesday when they play host to McInnes' Aberdeen at Ibrox.

