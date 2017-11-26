It’s Promotion Form – Leeds United Star Hails Week’s Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper admits that six points from his side’s last three games is a good return after the horrific run of form they were in.



The Yorkshire giants have breathed new life into their campaign in the last week with wins over Middlesbrough and Barnsley, with only their defeat at Wolves a downturn.











They have managed to stem the rot that saw them lose a run of consecutive games and have climbed up to eighth in the Championship table, just three points off the playoff spots.



Cooper admits that Leeds would have definitely taken the six points if offered a week ago and feels they are showing promotion winning form at the moment.





He stressed the importance of keeping hold of the momentum after turning a corner in their season and wants to take the confidence of beating Barnsley to the Aston Villa game on Friday.

Asked if six points is a good return in the last week for Leeds, Cooper told LUTV: “Yes definitely.



“Seven days ago if you had offered us six points, I think we would have taken it.



“That’s averaging two points a game and we know that’s promotion form and we have just to keep carrying on.”



Asked if he feels Leeds have turned a corner, the defender said: “It’s the Championship – sometimes things go against you and you don’t get the rub of the green.



“We were definitely worthy of the three points [against Barnsley] and take a lot of confidence to Friday.”

