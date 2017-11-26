It’s Still Early – Arsene Wenger Won’t Talk Top Four As Arsenal Beat Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger is not keen to talk about being in the top four just yet after Arsenal side scored a late 1-0 win over Burnley to take all three Premier League points and move into fourth.



Alexis Sanchez converted a stoppage time penalty to earn the points from Arsenal at Turf Moor despite Burnley providing a good account of themselves and threatening the Gunners throughout the game.











Wenger has lauded Burnley’s performance in the first half and admits that the home side didn’t allow his men to get into any sort of rhythm before the break.



The Frenchman conceded that he was forced into make a few changes to his system after the break to get hold of the game and had to remain patient in the second half.





Wenger was quoted as saying by the BBC: "In the first half we didn't find our game, they stopped us from playing very well.

“In the second half it was a question of the final ball and patience, not making a mistake at the back. We changed a bit of shape [at half time], I felt we had to give more."



Arsenal have leapfrogged Tottenham into the top four but the Frenchman is not willing to talk about it just yet and wants to concentrate on winning the next game.



"It’s early, it changes from one week to another, we wanted to win away from home and we did it.



“Let’s focus on the next one."



Arsenal will host Huddersfield on Wednesday night at Emirates before welcoming Manchester United next weekend.

