Just Got So Much Energy – Former Leeds Star Says White Back To His Best

Noel Whelan believes Luke Ayling was back to being his solid self in Leeds United's 2-0 win away at Barnsley on Saturday.



Ayling has been criticised for his form in recent weeks as Leeds have slumped to a series of defeats which have piled pressure on head coach Thomas Christiansen.











But six points from their last three Championship games have raised expectations at Leeds that the bad run is over, with a number of players upping their performances.



Whelan thinks Ayling is one of the Leeds stars who has improved and believes that improvement was on display at Oakwell in a display full of running.





" Looked back to his best", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Ayling.

"He stepped back up again, driving forward, defending back to what we expect from an Ayling performance.



"He's just got so much energy.



"That's the thing I like about him. He wants to get forward, join in the play, link up and he causes problems down that right hand side – but he does his defensive duties as well."



Leeds will bid to record back to back wins by seeing off Aston Villa at Elland Road on Friday.



Following the clash against Villa, Leeds' remaining Championship games in 2017 are against QPR (away), Norwich (home), Hull (home), Burton Albion (away) and Birmingham City (away).

