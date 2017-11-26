Juventus Eyeing Replacement For Chelsea Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis as a possible replacement for Chelsea linked defender Alex Sandro.



Chelsea have been interested in signing Sandro since last summer but Juventus have so far blocked any move for the Brazilian, despite receiving hefty offers from the Premier League champions.











There has also been talk of a new contract for the 26-year-old but negotiations have not been smooth and Sandro’s form has also petered off this season, leading to questions over his future.



And it has been claimed that Juventus could consider selling the defender in the upcoming transfer windows and are already eyeing a replacement for the Brazilian.





According to Turin based daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are monitoring Atletico Madrid’s Luis and are eyeing a move for the defender in the coming months.

Luis’ deal with Atletico Madrid expires in the summer of 2019 and he will only have 12 months left on his contract at the end of the current season.



Sandro’s future at Juventus still remains undecided and his form and talks over a new deal over the next few months will play key roles in determining whether the club will be willing to sell him.



It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will look to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding Sandro and table a fresh bid in January.

