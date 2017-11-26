Lazio Could Listen To Offers For Liverpool Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio could consider selling Liverpool linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the current season if their asking price is met.



The Serbian midfielder was in demand last summer and Lazio rejected big money offers for the player in order to keep the 22-year-old at the Stadio Olimpico.











Currently fifth in the league table, the Serie A side have made a good start to the season and Milinkovic-Savic’s performances in the middle of the park have played a key role.



Liverpool and Juventus have been interested in him for a number of months and it has been claimed that they could get their man next summer if they put in the right bid for the midfielder.





According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito could accept an offer of around the €70m region for the Serbian at the end of the season.

However, Lazio could also wait to start an auction for the midfielder next summer, with suggestions offers around the €80m mark could arrive from England for the 22-year-old.



His agent has always tried to play down any possibility of Milinkovic-Savic leaving Lazio, but it seems next summer there is a distinct chance of the midfielder packing his bags in Rome.



He has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.

