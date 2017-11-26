Manchester City Will Slip Up – Chelsea Legend Urges Blues To Keep Going

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley is certain that Manchester City will drop points in the Premier League and believes the Blues have a run of games ahead which looks winnable.



Antonio Conte's men dropped two points by drawing at Liverpool on Saturday, while Manchester City edged out Huddersfield Town and now sit eleven points ahead of the third placed Blues.











Manchester City are eight points clear of second placed Manchester United and many pundits are already giving the title to Pep Guardiola's men.



Langley is not ready to wave the white flag yet and is confident that the Citizens will drop points, meaning the emphasis is on Chelsea to make sure they do not slip up.





" We're in the frame. That's all that you want to be around Christmas", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

"Look at our run of games, we've highlighted them, we've got every opportunity to pick up a lot of points.



"There's going to be one mishap, but look at the squad we've got in place now, injury free, suspension free, that will take us forward in these seven to eight games to after Christmas and see where we are then.



"We need Man City, and they will, to slip up somewhere in the season, for sure and when they slip up we have to be right up their backsides and take full advantage of it."



Chelsea's remaining Premier League games of 2017 are Swansea City (home), Newcastle United (home), West Ham (away), Huddersfield (away), Southampton (home), Bournemouth (home), Everton (away), Brighton (home) and Stoke (home).



The Blues' first league match of 2018 is a trip to Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

