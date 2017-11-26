XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/11/2017 - 14:09 GMT

Mikael Lustig Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish League Cup Final
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their starting side and substitutes to take on Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup final this afternoon.

The Bhoys won a domestic treble of trophies last season and are currently on a mammoth 64-game unbeaten run in Scottish football, which is a British record.




In a bid to get the job done at Hampden, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back he includes Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic. Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney are full-backs.

Further up the pitch Scott Brown will bid to boss midfield, while Stuart Armstrong is handed a start. James Forrest plays, as does Scott Sinclair, while Moussa Dembele is a goal threat.

If Rodgers needs to try to change things he can look to his bench, where options include striker Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic.

 


Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney; Brown; McGregor, Armstrong; Forrest, Dembele, Sinclair

Substitutes: De Vries, Roberts, Griffiths, Rogic, Ntcham, Sviatchenko, Ajer 
 