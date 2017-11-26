Mikael Lustig Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup Final

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting side and substitutes to take on Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup final this afternoon.



The Bhoys won a domestic treble of trophies last season and are currently on a mammoth 64-game unbeaten run in Scottish football, which is a British record.











In a bid to get the job done at Hampden, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back he includes Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic. Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney are full-backs.



Further up the pitch Scott Brown will bid to boss midfield, while Stuart Armstrong is handed a start. James Forrest plays, as does Scott Sinclair, while Moussa Dembele is a goal threat.



If Rodgers needs to try to change things he can look to his bench, where options include striker Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic.



Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney; Brown; McGregor, Armstrong; Forrest, Dembele, Sinclair



Substitutes: De Vries, Roberts, Griffiths, Rogic, Ntcham, Sviatchenko, Ajer

