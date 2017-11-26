XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/11/2017 - 16:15 GMT

More Important Than Beating Tottenham – Arsenal Defender Hails Turf Moor Win

 




Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has insisted that winning at Burnley is more important than beating Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, after the Gunners edged a slender win at Turf Moor.

Arsene Wenger’s men stole the points in stoppage time when Aaron Ramsey earned a penalty for an infringement inside the penalty box and Alexis Sanchez converted the resultant free-kick to score a 1-0 win.




Arsenal found Burnley tough to handle at times, but Petr Cech and his defence stood tall and the Gunners managed to steal a victory in the final seconds of the game.

Koscielny admits that a late winner is always a thing of beauty for teams and admits it was a difficult game where his side found it hard to keep Burnley at bay before the break.
 


He stressed the importance of the three points and feels the result was more important than winning the north London derby last weekend.  

The French defender was quoted as saying by the BBC: "You are always happy because you score a late goal and have three points.

"It was a difficult game you know, they play very direct, cross very well and upfront they have players who can score headers.

"We knew it was a difficult game so that is why we are very happy.

“Burnley played well in the first half and put pressure on us.

"I think it was very important, more than the Tottenham game.

"It was crucial to win here."

Arsenal have leapfrogged Tottenham into the fourth position and now have a one-point lead over their north London rivals.
 