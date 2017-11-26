XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/11/2017 - 13:02 GMT

No Mesut Ozil – Arsenal Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the league game sitting in sixth spot, but know beating the Clarets would move them into the top four and above rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who sit fourth with a two-point advantage.




Arsene Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while in defence he selects a back three of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal.

Further up the pitch the Arsenal manager picks Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka as his midfield two, with Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac as wing-backs. Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Wenger needs to try to affect the game from the bench then he has a number of options, including Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud. Mesut Ozil is out through illness.

 


Arsenal Team vs Burnley

Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud
 