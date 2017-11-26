Rangers Board Have Spent And Squad Doesn’t Need Much Fixing – Scottish Premiership Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has defended the Rangers board against accusations they have not backed the club enough, arguing they splashed the cash in the summer transfer window, while he also says the team at Ibrox does not need much fixing.



The Gers brought in a number of players over the summer as former manager Pedro Caixinha worked to reshape the squad at Ibrox.











Caixinha was sacked in October and the Rangers board have taken flak for not providing enough funds to allow the Gers to battle Celtic at the top end of the Scottish Premiership.



But Lennon believes in Scottish football terms Rangers did spend heavily in the summer and he thinks the Gers board are between a rock and a hard place as they look to appoint a new manager.





" I think they are caught between a rock and a hard place. Do they go for a short term one [manager]? Or are they looking for a longer term one, which again it's going to cost money and I'm not sure they have got the money as they are probably still paying off Caixinha's package", Lennon said on BT Sport.

"They are in a fix, but they do need someone in and the right one.



"To be fair to the board, in terms of Scottish football they have spent a lot of money this year."



And Lennon insists that despite Rangers' troubles this season, they have the quality in their squad to turn things around quickly.



"I don't think it takes a lot of fixing, the Rangers squad, with the quality that they have", he added.



Graeme Murty is currently filling in as caretaker manager at Ibrox, but Rangers have lost their last two Premiership games under the youth coach, leading to calls for the club's board to act quickly in appointing a permanent boss.

