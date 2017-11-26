XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/11/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Sergio Aguero Plays – Manchester City Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town in a Premier League fixture at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Citizens saw Manchester United close the gap between the two teams to five points on Saturday and will want to take all three points in Yorkshire to swell their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to eight points once again.




Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is without John Stones, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola picks Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany. Further up the pitch the Spaniard selects Fernandinho, with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane supporting Sergio Aguero.

If Guardiola wants to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus.

 


Manchester City Team vs Huddersfield Town

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Zinchenko, Jesus, Bernardo, Mangala, Gundogan 
 