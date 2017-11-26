Sergio Aguero Plays – Manchester City Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town in a Premier League fixture at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.



The Citizens saw Manchester United close the gap between the two teams to five points on Saturday and will want to take all three points in Yorkshire to swell their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to eight points once again.











Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is without John Stones, who is out with a hamstring injury.



Guardiola picks Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany. Further up the pitch the Spaniard selects Fernandinho, with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane supporting Sergio Aguero.



If Guardiola wants to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Huddersfield Town



Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Zinchenko, Jesus, Bernardo, Mangala, Gundogan

