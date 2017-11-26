XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/11/2017 - 17:54 GMT

Steady – Former Leeds United Star Assesses Felix Wiedwald’s Comeback Display

 




Noel Whelan was impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald’s ‘steady’ performance against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The German goalkeeper, who has been under pressure this season for a few costly mistakes, returned to the starting line-up in the local Yorkshire derby for the Whites at Oakwell.




Goals from Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski earned Leeds a much needed win and Wiedwald also had an error free game between the sticks, which lifted some of the pressure of him.

Whelan feels the goalkeeper had a steady game without being outstanding and did all the basic stuff right between the sticks.
 


The former Leeds man was also pleased with the German’s distribution from the back at Oakwell.  

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It was a steady game.

"What he had to do he did well. Balls came into the box, he punched them, probably a hundred per cent of them, he didn't miss any, and they all went outside the box.

“Any shots that came, not too many to be honest, one good one, that he had to save, that's when you want your 'keepers [to stand up].

“And his distribution was pretty good.”

Wiedwald will hope to keep his place between the sticks on Friday night when an in-form Aston Villa side visit Elland Road to take on the Yorkshire giants under the lights.
 