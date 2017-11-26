Steady – Former Leeds United Star Assesses Felix Wiedwald’s Comeback Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan was impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald’s ‘steady’ performance against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.



The German goalkeeper, who has been under pressure this season for a few costly mistakes, returned to the starting line-up in the local Yorkshire derby for the Whites at Oakwell.











Goals from Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski earned Leeds a much needed win and Wiedwald also had an error free game between the sticks, which lifted some of the pressure of him.



Whelan feels the goalkeeper had a steady game without being outstanding and did all the basic stuff right between the sticks.





The former Leeds man was also pleased with the German’s distribution from the back at Oakwell.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It was a steady game.



"What he had to do he did well. Balls came into the box, he punched them, probably a hundred per cent of them, he didn't miss any, and they all went outside the box.



“Any shots that came, not too many to be honest, one good one, that he had to save, that's when you want your 'keepers [to stand up].



“And his distribution was pretty good.”



Wiedwald will hope to keep his place between the sticks on Friday night when an in-form Aston Villa side visit Elland Road to take on the Yorkshire giants under the lights.

