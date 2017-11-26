XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/11/2017 - 18:06 GMT

This Is Making Ezgjan Alioski Better Player – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Ezgjan Alioski is becoming a better player for the Whites by adapting to the needs of the Championship.

Alioski has been one of the better players for Leeds in an up and down season for Thomas Christiansen’s men and his vision and an eye for the goal have already made him popular amongst the Elland Road faithful.




However, the winger, who scored in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday, has been criticised for his lack of physicality and work ethic at times in certain games.

Whelan feels in the Championship Alioski needs to run up and down in order to help the team, but believes the Macedonian is gradually adapting to the needs of the league.
 


The former White is pleased to see the winger getting more involved in the game and believes all his work is making him a better player for the Yorkshire giants.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think he's adapting to the Championship and what's involved, with his game.

“He is a box-to-box.

"He's got to get back and defend, help. He's got be stronger, which we can see that now in challenges and the way he's playing.

“He's putting himself about a bit and I think that's adding to his game and making him become a better player.”

Alioski has scored four goals and provided two assists in 16 league appearances for Leeds this season.
 