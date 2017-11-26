This Is Making Ezgjan Alioski Better Player – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Ezgjan Alioski is becoming a better player for the Whites by adapting to the needs of the Championship.



Alioski has been one of the better players for Leeds in an up and down season for Thomas Christiansen’s men and his vision and an eye for the goal have already made him popular amongst the Elland Road faithful.











However, the winger, who scored in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday, has been criticised for his lack of physicality and work ethic at times in certain games.



Whelan feels in the Championship Alioski needs to run up and down in order to help the team, but believes the Macedonian is gradually adapting to the needs of the league.





The former White is pleased to see the winger getting more involved in the game and believes all his work is making him a better player for the Yorkshire giants.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think he's adapting to the Championship and what's involved, with his game.



“He is a box-to-box.



"He's got to get back and defend, help. He's got be stronger, which we can see that now in challenges and the way he's playing.



“He's putting himself about a bit and I think that's adding to his game and making him become a better player.”



Alioski has scored four goals and provided two assists in 16 league appearances for Leeds this season.

