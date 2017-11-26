We Have To Win As Much As We Can – Brendan Rodgers Delights As Celtic Win League Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers wants to continue adding to Celtic’s legacy by winning more trophies in the coming months and years, after the Bhoys clinched the Scottish League Cup.



Rodgers won his fourth consecutive domestic competition as Celtic manager, the first to do so since Jock Stein, when his side beat Motherwell 2-0 at Hampden Park to retain the Scottish League Cup.











Celtic’s run of domestic games without a loss stretched to 65 games and the Northern Irishman is yet to taste defeat as Hoops manager since taking over in the summer of 2016.



Rodgers is pleased to add one more trophy to Celtic’s cabinet but admits that it is still early in the season and his players still have scope for improvement despite their stellar domestic form.





He is proud to manage an honest group of players at Parkhead and admits as Celtic manager he wants to build on the legacy of the club by winning even more trophies.

Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland: "It’s the start of the season. We’ve got the trophy, which is important for us, but there are elements of the game when we could have been better.



“The players ticked a lot of character boxes.



"It’s a special group of players and I've never been prouder to manage them than now.



“We’re here to add to the legacy of Celtic.



"Our time here is limited and we have to win as much as we can."



Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and are in line to play in the Europa League in the second half of the season.

