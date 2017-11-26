You Can See Him Eyeing Ibrox Exit Door – Chris Sutton On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton thinks that Bruno Alves is eyeing the exit door at Rangers and could leave Ibrox in the January transfer window.



Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha tempted the Portugal international centre-back to Scotland, but Alves' prospects have taken a turn for the worse under caretaker manager Graeme Murty.











Alves has missed Rangers' last two games, defeats against Hamilton and Dundee, through injury, but he was left on the bench when fit for the Gers' win over Partick Thistle at the start of the month.



It was claimed recently that Alves is not injured and has refused to sit on the bench, but Rangers insist that is not the case and he has a back niggle.





His future at Rangers is a source of much debate and Sutton can see the 35-year-old leaving in the new year .

"Alves is an interesting one at the moment for me", Sutton said on BT Sport.



"He's injured, but you can see him thinking 'in January, I want off'."



Alves is closing in on the 100-cap mark with Portugal, having made 94 appearances for the European Champions so far, and will likely not be keen to continue to loom the bench as the World Cup in Russia looms.

