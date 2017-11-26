XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/11/2017 - 12:47 GMT

You Know Ball Is Coming – Leeds Attacker Loving Service From Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski

 




Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban admits that he is relishing the chance to play with creative players such as Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski.

The striker joined Leeds from Chievo in the summer, but his time Elland Road has been marred by injuries. Ekuban however is working his way back and has made an impression when called upon by the Whites.




Ekuban impressed with his substitute appearances against Middlesbrough and Wolves and started in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Barnsley in a local Yorkshire derby on Saturday.

His pace has added a different dimension to Leeds’ attack in recent games and the player himself is enjoying the creativity that surrounds him on the pitch.
 


With Saiz and Alioski pulling the creative strings of Thomas Christiansen’s team, Ekuban admits that playing in the Leeds forward line is a joy because of movement and creativity of the players around him.  

Ekuban told LUTV: “It’s brilliant to throw the ball somewhere and knowing that they will take it and make the right decision.

“Every time you make a run, you know the ball is coming.

“So it’s very nice to play with them.”

Leeds have picked up six points from their last three games after a harrowing run of form and will next host Aston Villa on Friday night. 
 