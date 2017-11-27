XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/11/2017 - 16:14 GMT

Can’t Win League Title Playing Like This – Former Liverpool Star On Reds

 




Jason McAteer believes Liverpool cannot win the Premier League title playing the style of football they are at present.

Liverpool have been plagued by defensive issues this season, with the Reds conceding goals from winning positions, the latest being letting a three-goal lead against Sevilla slip in the Champions League, followed by giving up a one-goal advantage with five minutes to go against Chelsea on Saturday.




Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose to sign no goalkeepers or central defenders during the summer transfer window and the German, who has now had four full transfer windows as Liverpool manager, insists that there is no quality issue with his defenders, shining the spotlight onto the way they are being coached.

And McAteer has suggested Liverpool's style of play is at fault.
 


"You can't knock them for going forward, scoring and [their] football", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"But you don't win league titles playing like that", he added.

McAteer also suggested that privately Klopp may be reading the riot act to his side over letting leads slip, with the German adopting a different approach in public.

"What he says to the media and general public is not really what he's thinking", the former Ireland international said.

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday away at Stoke City.
 