Can’t Win League Title Playing Like This – Former Liverpool Star On Reds

Jason McAteer believes Liverpool cannot win the Premier League title playing the style of football they are at present.



Liverpool have been plagued by defensive issues this season, with the Reds conceding goals from winning positions, the latest being letting a three-goal lead against Sevilla slip in the Champions League, followed by giving up a one-goal advantage with five minutes to go against Chelsea on Saturday.











Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose to sign no goalkeepers or central defenders during the summer transfer window and the German, who has now had four full transfer windows as Liverpool manager, insists that there is no quality issue with his defenders, shining the spotlight onto the way they are being coached.



And McAteer has suggested Liverpool's style of play is at fault.





" You can't knock them for going forward, scoring and [their] football", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"But you don't win league titles playing like that", he added.



McAteer also suggested that privately Klopp may be reading the riot act to his side over letting leads slip, with the German adopting a different approach in public.



"What he says to the media and general public is not really what he's thinking", the former Ireland international said.



Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday away at Stoke City.

