Derek McInnes Delights At Aberdeen Support Heading To Rangers

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has thanked the supporters for buying out the entire away allocation of tickets for the Rangers game on Wednesday and has urged them to do the same on Sunday as well.



The Dons kick off a busy period with a double header against the Glasgow giants, with the away fixture being scheduled to be played first.











And to the delight of the manager the away end of Ibrox has been sold out, which he believes will be important to motivate them to go on to manage yet another three points after the win against Kilmarnock on Sunday.



At Pittodrie, for the home match against the same opponents on Sunday, post which Aberdeen will be required to play another six matches during the month of December, McInnes also wants a big crowd.





On how important the win on Sunday was and how it will shape them up for playing Rangers the manager said via his club's site: "It was important to get the three points [against Kilmarnock] as we now enter a very busy period starting with the double header with Rangers.

"Our supporters have sold out the allocation for the midweek match and they deserve credit for that.



"It would be great to see something similar on Sunday."



The matches will be of particular significance given the fact that the Aberdeen manager has been linked with a move to replace Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty.