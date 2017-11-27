Erik Lamela In Contention For Spurs’ Leicester Trip But Doubt Over Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is doubtful for Spurs' Premier League clash against Leicester City on Tuesday night, but Erik Lamela is in contention to make his long awaited return against the Foxes.



A 1-1 draw at home with West Brom, coupled with Arsenal’s last minute win at Burnley on Sunday, saw Spurs drop down to fifth in the Premier League table.











Tottenham’s league form over the last month has been at best patchy and they have only one win in their last four league games, which includes defeats at Manchester United and Arsenal.



The north London club are in desperate need of a win ahead of their trip to the King Power Stadium, but they are still dealing with a few issues in their squad.





Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama are still out with injuries and Spurs could also be missing Winks at Leicester because of an illness the midfielder has been dealing with.

The 21-year-old midfielder will be assessed ahead of the game before a final decision is taken on whether he will included in the squad or not.



However, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Lamela could be in the squad and said: “Good news that Erik Lamela has stepped up and is in contention for tomorrow.



"Always in a very busy schedule you need everyone fit to help the team and that is very good news for the team.”



Tottenham are already 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City and will be looking to get their season back on track with a win at Leicester.



Spurs delivered a shellacking to Leicester last season at the King Power Stadium when they won 6-1 towards the end of the campaign.

