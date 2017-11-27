Everton and Liverpool Target Stefan de Vrij To Pen New Lazio Contract But Buy-Out Clause Means Interest Won’t End

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked defender Stefan de Vrij is set to sign a new contract with Lazio but his departure from the club is almost certain next summer.



The Dutchman, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season, has been in talks with Lazio over a new contract for months and it seems a resolution has been found.











It has been claimed that he is on the verge of signing a new three-year contract with Lazio and will earn an improved salary of around €2.8m per season under the fresh terms.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the defender is more or less certain to leave Lazio next summer as the new contract will contain a buy-out clause of just €25m.





With clubs such as Liverpool, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Everton interested in his services, the release clause makes his departure from Lazio at the end of the season likely.

The Serie A club have agreed to have such a figure in the new contract as it will allow them to earn some money from his farewell rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer.



De Vrij joined Lazio from Feyenoord after the 2014 World Cup and has emerged as one of the top centre halves in Serie A over the last three years.





