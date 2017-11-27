Everton Contact Agent of Portuguese Manager Despite Sam Allardyce Being Favourite For Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have made contact with Paulo Fonseca's agent, according to Sky Sports News HQ, as they bid to get a new manager in through the door at Goodison Park.



The Toffees are stepping on the accelerator in their effort to appoint Ronald Koeman's successor and have reignited their interest in former England manager Sam Allardyce.











But despite Allardyce being the leading contender to take over at Everton, the Toffees are also looking at other options.



And Everton are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk coach Fonseca.





The Merseyside giants spoke to Fonseca's agent on Friday as they bid to assess his availability .

Fonseca, 44, took over at Shakhtar Donetsk in 2016 and penned a two-year contract with the Ukrainian outfit.



He led Shakhtar Donetsk to a domestic double last term, further increasing his stock.



Previous to coaching Shakhtar Donetsk, Fonseca only worked in his native Portugal, where he counted FC Porto amongst his former employers.

