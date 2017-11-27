First Things First – West Ham Striker Calls For Total Focus On Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham striker Javier Hernandez believes that his team need to take things step-by-step coming up to the busiest period of the season and focus on getting all three points against Everton on Wednesday.



The Hammers are winless in their last six league games, with the draw against Leicester coming on the back of back-to-back losses against Watford and Liverpool.











However, now comes a busy spell for the strugglers when they will be required to play as many as nine games by the end of the year, beginning with the match against the Toffees on Wednesday.



Hernandez, who has been out of action since picking up an injury on international duty in November and is expected to be in contention for next weekend's match against Manchester City, insists that his team will need to plan step-by-step and try to get full three points in the match against Everton first.





“Of course I have memories of playing against Manchester City but that game is a at the end of the week", Hernandez told his club's official website.

"We have a midweek game against Everton away first and we need to think step-by-step.



"We will try to get the three points there.



“We’re coming up to the busiest time in the Premier League.



"Hopefully for us and the Hammers fans it will be a good moment.”



West Ham have just ten points from 13 games so far and are in the Premier League relegation zone.

