Former Rangers Star Urges Board To Provide Manager Search Update

Lee McCulloch has urged Rangers to provide the fans with an update on the club's managerial search, while sympathising with the situation of caretaker boss Graeme Murty.



Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha towards the end of October and have been assessing who to appoint to succeed the Portuguese at Ibrox.











Murty is in temporary charge, but Rangers having lost their last two matches, against Hamilton and Dundee respectively, has increased the pressure on the Gers to act and appoint a permanent manager.



Rangers fans are in the dark over the club's search and former Ger McCulloch thinks the supporters need to know what is going on.





" Graeme is in an awkward situation, but I think the fans just want some clarity on who the targets are, if they have got any targets, and who they are ruling out", McCulloch was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It would be nice if they would come out and say we are down to six candidates or four candidates, but it seems to be all quiet."



And he stressed that the Gers must aim to finish as runners-up behind Celtic, meaning they need a manager in through the door to make a positive impact.



"Rangers need to finish the season well and try to secure second place, so the quicker they can get a manager in to give the fans something to look forward to, I think that is the most important thing."



Rangers are next in action on Wednesday at home against Derek McInnes' Aberdeen.

