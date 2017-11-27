XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/11/2017 - 13:42 GMT

He Is Unfazed By All The Praise – Former Celtic Manager Praises Kieran Tierney

 




Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed his admiration for Hoops defender Kieran Tierney and his ability to remain aloof of all the plaudits he has been receiving.

The 20-year-old left-back has been a mainstay in the Celtic squad in recent seasons and has been a key element of their record breaking 65-game unbeaten streak in domestic football.




The left-back was again in his element on Sunday when Celtic beat Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park to win their fourth consecutive domestic trophy.

Considered by some as one of the best home grown full-backs in Britain, Tierney has been turning heads with his consistency for Celtic and Lennon admits that he loves watching the defender play.
 


The former Celtic manager is also pleased with the way the youngster has remained unfazed by all the admiration he has been attracting for his performances.  

Talking about Tierney, Lennon said on BT Sport: “He not only comes across as a well-read young man but he is a fantastic footballer. I love watching him play.

“He just seems to take it all in and is unfazed by all the adulation coming his way.

“He is so consistent for Celtic.”

Tierney has also become a regular in the national side and has nine international caps to his name for Scotland. 
 