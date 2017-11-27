If Anyone Can Rally West Ham, He Can – David Moyes Salutes Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss David Moyes says that club captain Mark Noble is capable of rallying the Hammers and insists the midfielder reacted well to being left out of the team against Leicester City last week.



The 30-year-old was left out of the team for the Premier League encounter against Leicester on Friday, a match that ended with a 1-1 scoreline at the Olympic Stadium.











Noble has been a regular when fit and currently has eight Premier League appearances and three in the EFL Cup to his name this season.



The former Manchester United manager on his part also acknowledged the role that Noble has played for the team, driving everybody on and making sure that everyone does the right thing in training.





“If anyone is going to rally West Ham United, it's Mark Noble", Moyes told his club's official website.

"In the time I've been with him, he's driving everybody on and making sure everyone is doing the right thing in training."



Asked how Noble reacted to being left out for the Leicester game and whether he will be in contention for the next match against Everton, the manager said: "He took [being left out] the right way as you'd expect.



"He will certainly be part of the squad at Everton."



It will be an emotional affair for Moyes on Wednesday when he returns to Goodison Park to play against the side that he managed for eleven years between 2002 and 2013.

