Leicester City Star Wary of Facing Out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi feels Tottenham Hotspur’s recent run of poor form makes them even more dangerous opponents on Tuesday night.



Tottenham have loosened their grip on the title race over the last few weeks and defeats to Manchester United and Arsenal and a draw with West Brom at the weekend have derailed their push.











They have dropped out of the top four and will next take a tough away trip to Leicester on Tuesday night in order to try to return to winning ways.



Ndidi is not concerned about who Leicester will be facing next but admits Tottenham are going to pose a tough challenge for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.





He is not reading too much in Spurs’ recent form and feels their bad run could make them even more determined to get back to winning ways against Leicester.

“I have never looked too much at the opposition”, the midfielder told LCFC TV.



“We know they are a good team so it will be very difficult.



“That makes it difficult, a team who has just won once in four [Premier League] games will be difficult because they will want to win so we should expect that and do more to get three points.”



Tottenham are 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City and are a point off fourth placed Arsenal.

