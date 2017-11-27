XRegister
X
06 October 2016

27/11/2017 - 13:45 GMT

Manchester United Start Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Target, Battle Looms For Serie A Star

 




Manchester United are keeping tabs on Liverpool linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could be available in the transfer market next summer.

Lazio rejected offers to sell the 22-year-old midfielder last summer and his agent has also played down talk of the Serbian leaving the Stadio Olimpico in the near future.




However, the Roman club are reportedly preparing to listen to offers for the midfielder at the end of the season and could start off an auction for the player to raise his price.

Liverpool and Juventus have been interested in the midfielder since the summer and there could be fresh interest from one of the financial heavyweights of Europe in the coming months.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Jose Mourinho is closely monitoring Milinkovic-Savic’s performances this season and Manchester United are keen on signing him next summer.  

Mourinho is believed to be eyeing adding the 22-year-old midfielder to his squad and partnering him with Paul Pogba to form a formidable Manchester United midfield for next season.

Even Antonio Conte is interested in taking him to Chelsea next summer and Lazio would be more than happy to see more clubs getting involved in the chase for the Serbian.

The midfielder has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.
 