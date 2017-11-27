Rangers Board Don’t Have Clue Who To Appoint – Former Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson has lambasted the Gers board and feels that they don’t even know who to appoint as the club's next manager.



It has been more than a month since Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha, but there has been little movement on the club’s search for a new permanent manager in the last few weeks.











Derek McInnes was the early favourite, but Rangers have yet to approach Aberdeen and the former Gers midfielder has insisted he is staying put at Pittodrie.



Former Gers boss Alex McLeish has emerged as an obvious choice for the Glasgow giants but even he has insisted that there has been no contact from the club about a possible offer.





Thompson admits that he has very little idea on who Rangers will appoint as their next manager and feels the club’s board are also equally clueless at the moment.

He slammed the Rangers board and their decision making.



Thompson said on BBC Sport Scotland when asked who will be the next manager at Rangers: “I don’t have a clue



“I thought it would be McInnes and I though maybe McLeish because he is the next sort of obvious option.



“I don’t think anybody knows and I think not even the Rangers board know.”



On the board, he said: “They are absolutely in reverse, they are adrift and a sea of mediocrity.”

