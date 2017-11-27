Rangers Paying Price For Poor Summer Recruitment Feels Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart feels Rangers are regretting the way they spent money last summer as it has left them with little in the way of options at the moment.



Rangers sanctioned a massive overhaul of their squad in the summer by Pedro Caixinha and the former Gers manager signed a plethora of players to rejig the entire team.











The squad went through a massive churn but the new players have done very little to lift Rangers this season and are struggling to justify their top billing following Caixinha’s departure last month.



And Stewart feels Rangers can do very little but regret the way they went about their business in the summer transfer window, which he feels has left them in a precarious position financially.





He has insisted that Rangers wasted money on players who are doing very little but the club’s hands are tied as they are on big money on long term contracts.

The former midfielder said on BBC Sport Scotland: “The problem is that it’s like spilt milk now and unfortunately for Rangers they can’t put the milk back in the bottle and start again.



“They have not got the finances to compete.”



He continued: “The problem is that they can’t do anything about it as these guys are on long term contracts on a lot of money and it’s effectively wasted money.



“If it was a perfect world and they were able to recreate the summer, they wouldn’t do what they have done, but they have so they have got to try and make the best of it.”

