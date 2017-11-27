Romelu Lukaku Escapes FA Punishment For Alleged Kick At Brighton Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has escaped punitive action from the FA for his alleged kick at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.



The striker was seen having a lunge at the defender in the lead up to Lewis Dunk’s own goal that won the game for Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.











Images emerged later that suggested that the striker was deliberately aiming kicks at the Brighton defender and the Manchester United man faced a possible charge from the FA.



There was talk the striker could face up to a three-match suspension as punishment for his actions on the pitch at Old Trafford.





But according to the Press Association, the FA will take no punitive action against the Belgian for his alleged infringement and the striker will be free to play for Manchester United in the upcoming weeks.

English football’s governing body have reviewed the footage and appear to believe it is not serious enough to attract a sanction for the Manchester United striker.



Lukaku has been going through a lean patch in front of goal but Jose Mourinho praised the striker’s mentality following the game against Brighton on Saturday.



And the Manchester United boss will be pleased to hear that the striker won’t be facing any sanctions and possible suspension during a critical period of the season.

