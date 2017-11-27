XRegister
27/11/2017 - 13:54 GMT

Serie A Star Targeted By West Ham Admits To Big Club Ambition

 




West Ham linked winger Simone Verdi admits that he is happy at Bologna at the moment, but has indicated his ambition is to join a bigger club.

The 25-year-old Italian has been in good form for Bologna this season, scoring and assisting four goals each in 14 Serie A appearances and has been turning heads with performances.




His recent showings in Italian football have led to speculation over a move away from Bologna and there are suggestions West Ham have been closely monitoring Verdi over the last few months.

The winger admits that every player has the ambition to move to a bigger club, but stressed that for the moment he is happy playing his football at Bologna.
 


Verdi said to Domenica Sportiva when asked whether he wants to join a big club: “It’s an ambition for everyone but I am happy at Bologna.  

“They are of my size.”

A January move has been mooted, but his agent has already played down talk of Verdi leaving Bologna in the winter window.

He has a contract until 2021 with the club.
 