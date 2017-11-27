XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/11/2017 - 22:07 GMT

Stoke Won’t Focus On Just Stopping Mohamed Salah Says Mark Hughes

 




Stoke City manager Mark Hughes insists that the Potters will be wary of the Mohamed Salah threat when his team play Liverpool this week, though it he knows that it would be foolish to concentrate on one single player given the quality the Reds have to offer all over the pitch.

Coming fresh out of a loss against Crystal Palace, the Potters will be hoping for a better result when they host the Reds on Wednesday.




The Egyptian, who has so far scored 15 goals for Jurgen Klopp's team, having also set up four more for his team-mates, could be a key influence on the game.

Describing Salah, Hughes said at a press conference ahead of the game: "We are facing a player in Mohamed Salah who is clearly in the best form of his Liverpool career.
 


The focus though can't entirely be on one single player, Hughes believes, as the visitors have so many match winners all over the pitch and they need to be nullified.  

"We can't be overly concerned with one player though because they have match winners all over the pitch. We need to nullify them on Wednesday.

"People say Liverpool are OK going forward and every time you attack them they concede but that isn't the case.

"They play with a high tempo and press, which is maybe why they sometimes get caught out."

The Reds have thrown away leads against Sevilla and Chelsea over the last week.
 