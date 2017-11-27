This Leeds Player Could Get In Chelsea Team – Former Whites Striker Full of Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United striker Bobby Davison is of the opinion that Whites summer signing Samu Saiz has the quality to play for Premier League champions Chelsea.



Saiz has been in fantastic form since joining the Whites from Spanish outfit SD Huesca on a four-year deal in the summer.











The attacking midfielder has thus far found the back of the net nine times in 19 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, with his latest goal coming in the Yorkshire giants’ 2-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend.



And Davison, who feels Saiz is technically sound, in addition to having a great understanding of the game, is certain about the Spaniard being able to fit into the Chelsea team; the Blues are currently third in the Premier League table.





“He’s fantastic”, Davison said on LUTV.

“I think any Premier League club out there watching, he could fit into any [of them].



“The way Samuel plays, he could slot into a Chelsea side without a shadow of doubt.



“He’s technically very, very good.



“He has got a great understanding of the game and his footballing intelligence is fantastic.”



Saiz has already scored nine goals in all competitions for Leeds this season from his role just behind the Whites' central striker.



Leeds fans have already begun to worry about the 26-year-old catching the attention of Premier League clubs, but there are yet no signs he is wanted by top flight sides.

