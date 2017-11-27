Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Danny Rose Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he still counts on Danny Rose as the full-back still has a contract with the club, but insists that he cannot say with certainty what will happen in the future.



The 27-year-old has been left out of the squad for Tottenham's last two league games against Arsenal and West Brom in spite of being match fit and clocking 90 minutes in the match against Crystal Palace on 5th November.











The England international has in fact previously conceded that the manager's decision to drop him for the match against Arsenal had infuriated him before he was selected for the Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund on 21st November.



However, Rose was yet again dropped for last weekend's match against West Brom, though his manager insists that the player concerned understands the situation perfectly well and will honour his contract with the club.



On Rose's reaction to being left out for the West Brom match, Pochettino said at a press conference: "Like another time, he understands perfectly that we are caring for him. I think he played in Dortmund and now he needs to build up.

"He’s getting better and better every week.



"Always it’s my decision, not only with Danny but with everyone, it’s about caring for them first of all, to try to perform after in the level that we want and to benefit them.



"It’s okay, because he was training during the week and now he’s available for tomorrow again."



Pochettino insists he continues to count on Rose, but can never know what a player's future could hold.



"Yes, like all the players who have contracts with us.



"Today they are all involved in the team and the project.



"Like I told you one week ago I think you cannot guess what is going to happen in the future."



Tottenham are next in action on Tuesday night away at Leicester City.

