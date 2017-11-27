We’ve Got To Make This Count – Former Leeds Star On Key Area For Whites To Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United need to start making their set pieces and corner kicks count.



Thomas Christiansen's men returned to winning ways on Saturday when they saw off Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell; now Leeds are up to eighth spot in the Championship and again on the hunt to break into the top six.











Leeds enjoyed 12 corners against Barnsley, and corners and set pieces are areas of the game where Whelan wants to see improvement.



The Whites are not short of technically skilled players able to deliver from dead ball situations and former Leeds forward Whelan wants to see the Yorkshire giants make such situations count.





" I'd like to see us make the most of the corners and set pieces that we are getting", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Especially the corners. I think the amount of corners that we had in the first half [against Barnsley] and throughout the game.



"You've got to start making some of those count."



Leeds are now preparing for a Friday night visit from fourth placed Aston Villa, before they then take a trip to the capital to lock horns with QPR at Loftus Road.



The Whites beat Villa 2-0 at Elland Road last term, but they went down 3-0 to QPR at Loftus Road.

