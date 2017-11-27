Yes, This Leeds United Star Shares Traits With Whites Legend – Noel Whelan

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits that there are similarities between Leeds United's Samu Saiz and Whites legend Gordon Strachan.



Former midfielder Strachan turned out at Leeds from 1989 until 1995 and was a key figure as the Yorkshire giants won the league title in 1992.











He remains fondly remembered as part of a hard working midfield and Whelan believes that there are shades of Strachan in Saiz, even though the Spaniard has a long way to go to match the Scot.



It was put to Whelan on BBC Radio Leeds, in the wake of the Whites' win at Barnsley, that Saiz is like Strachan.





And he replied: " I do see similar types of industry in his game [to Strachan].

"But will he up there with the Gordons, I'm not so sure.



"He is definitely one of those types of players who does change a game for this team."



Saiz is widely considered to be the best bit of business Leeds did in the transfer window in the summer and he has quickly adapted to the demands of English football.



Leeds fans will be hoping Saiz's exploits in the Championship do not catch the attention of Premier League clubs ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

