Antonio Conte Sets Conditions To Listen To AC Milan Offer

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is prepared to listen to an offer from AC Milan, but has his own conditions before he agrees to move back to Italy, it has been claimed.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been a source of speculation for months despite the Italian winning the title with the west Londoners at the end of his first season in England.











His decision to only accept a pay rise in his new contract without adding any more years led to even more rumours over his future and there are suggestions that he will most certainly leave Chelsea at the end of the current season.



AC Milan are eyeing him as their next permanent coach next summer and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the former Juventus man is prepared to listen to the offer from the Rossoneri.





However, Conte remains unsure about the resources he will have at his disposal at the San Siro despite AC Milan’s heavy recruitment last summer and wants assurances over the transfer budget.

The Italian also wants complete autonomy and responsibility for the football side of things at AC Milan before he takes any decision to join the Serie A giants ahead of next season.



AC Milan sacked Vincenzo Montella earlier this week and appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the first team coach, but they are not looking at him as a permanent solution.



Conte remains their top target next summer, with Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini also on their shortlist.

