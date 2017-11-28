Arsenal Talent Keen To Catch Arsene Wenger’s Eye

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf has vowed to continue working hard in first team training so that he can catch the attention of manager Arsene Wenger.



The youngster has been impressive with Steve Gatting's Under-23 side, turning out three times in the Premier League 2 and also being handed the chance to train with the senior squad.











His performances have not gone unnoticed by the veteran Arsenal manager, who rewarded him with a senior team debut in the away match against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.



The 19-year-old though is not content with just one appearance and wants to extend that stay and make himself a first team regular in the near future.





Sheaf therefore has vowed to cash in on the opportunity he has received to train with the senior team in order to go on and get into the playing eleven for Arsenal's senior side.

“It’s good for me to be in and around the first team, the next step for me is actually getting in the starting eleven”, the academy recruit told his club's official website.



“I’m in and around it, training with them regularly, so it’s obviously good for me, but now I want to take the next step and start playing some games.



“I’m definitely more comfortable on the ball, training with the first team is a lot faster than with the under-23s, so it has certainly helped me with the speed of the game and so coming down I’m a bit more controlled and good in possession.



“I just need to continue to do the right things in training and hopefully catch the boss’ eye and that way hopefully he can trust me and sticks me in one day.



“I’ve just got to keep doing the right things on a daily basis and I think that if you do it consistently it will definitely help you push and maybe get there in the end.”

