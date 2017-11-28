XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/11/2017 - 12:09 GMT

Arsene Wenger Rules Out January Moves For Arsenal’s Star Duo

 




Arsene Wenger has indicated that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won’t be leaving Arsenal during the January transfer window.

The star duo’s contracts will run out at the end of the season and they have so far stalled on signing fresh deals with the north London club despite repeated attempts from Arsenal.




Wenger had said that he could consider selling the players in January if they didn’t sign new contracts, but it seems the view at the club has changed.

The Arsenal boss insisted that the duo will still remain Arsenal players at the end of the January window.
 


Asked if Ozil and Sanchez will be at Arsenal on 1st February, Wenger said in a press conference: “Yes. Of course.”  

However, the Frenchman is still unsure whether the duo will sign new contracts and extend their stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the current season.

He said when asked if they will be at Arsenal next summer: “I am not the only one who decides that.”

It seems Arsenal and Wenger are prepared to take the risk of losing the star duo on free transfers next summer, meaning a possible £100m worth of talent will walk out of the Emirates exit door.
 