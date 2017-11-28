Arsene Wenger Rules Out January Moves For Arsenal’s Star Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has indicated that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won’t be leaving Arsenal during the January transfer window.



The star duo’s contracts will run out at the end of the season and they have so far stalled on signing fresh deals with the north London club despite repeated attempts from Arsenal.











Wenger had said that he could consider selling the players in January if they didn’t sign new contracts, but it seems the view at the club has changed.



The Arsenal boss insisted that the duo will still remain Arsenal players at the end of the January window.





Asked if Ozil and Sanchez will be at Arsenal on 1st February, Wenger said in a press conference: “Yes. Of course.”

However, the Frenchman is still unsure whether the duo will sign new contracts and extend their stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the current season.



He said when asked if they will be at Arsenal next summer: “I am not the only one who decides that.”



It seems Arsenal and Wenger are prepared to take the risk of losing the star duo on free transfers next summer, meaning a possible £100m worth of talent will walk out of the Emirates exit door.

