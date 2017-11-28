XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/11/2017 - 18:48 GMT

Danny Rose Starts, Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening in a Premier League fixture.

Spurs have taken just four points from their last four league games and as a result are now sitting in fifth and 13 points off league leaders Manchester City.




Mauricio Pochettino will want nothing less than a win against Leicester and he goes with Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence the Argentine selects Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central two, and there is a start fror Danny Rose at left-back. Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko will look to control midfield, while Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.

If the Tottenham manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including the fit again Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Lamela, Son, Llorente
 