I Hope They Can Agree A Deal – Antonio Conte On Thibaut Courtois’ Contract

Antonio Conte has conceded that he is desperate to see Chelsea reach an agreement over a new contract with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.



Talks over a new deal between Courtois and Chelsea have stalled after the goalkeeper rejected an offer of fresh terms earlier this year and his future at the club is uncertain.











The Belgian will just have 12 months left on his current contract with Chelsea at the end of the season and there is fear that the goalkeeper could leave the club next summer.



Conte lavished praise on the Belgian and believes he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, who shows maturity beyond his years between the sticks.





He is hopeful that an agreement can be finalised for Courtois’ new deal, but admits that it completely depends on Chelsea and not on him.

Speaking about Courtois’ future, Conte said in a press conference: “He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has a great potential.



"He is young but he shows a great maturity.



“I hope to find an agreement with the club, but I think this topic is the club’s responsibility.



“This is for the club, I hope in the future they have an agreement.”



Courtois joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011 and had two successful years on loan at Atletico Madrid before become the number one at Stamford Bridge.

