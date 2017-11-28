XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/11/2017 - 13:02 GMT

Inter Keeping Tabs On West Ham Linked Winger

 




West Ham target Bryan Cristante has emerged as an option for Inter Milan for the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger recently scored a brace against Everton at Goodison Park in the Europa League and has earned widespread praise for some of his recent performances.




He is on loan at Atalanta from Benfica, but there are suggestions that he is emerging on the radar of several clubs in Europe. West Ham have also been keeping tabs on winger.

However, his performances in Serie A are also attracting the attention of some of the big clubs in Italy, with claims that Inter Milan are considering signing him in the near future.
 


Inter Milan are planning their recruitment for the January window as well as next summer and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are weighing up the option of signing Cristante.  

A fee of around €20m to €25m has been mooted and the club have been closely monitoring his performances at Atalanta this season.

A former AC Milan academy product, Cristante has seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this term.

He has a contract until 2019 with Benfica.
 