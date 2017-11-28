XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/11/2017 - 22:19 GMT

It’s Not Good Enough – Tottenham Star Pulls No Punches After Leicester Defeat

 




Dele Alli has pulled no punches after Tottenham Hotspur went down to a 2-1 defeat away at Leicester City.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in the first half at the King Power Stadium left Tottenham reeling and heading into the half time break 2-0 down and in trouble.




Spurs did fight back and levelled through Harry Kane with 12 minutes left, while they had a strong shout for a penalty, after Danny Rose tumbled in the area, turned down in injury time.

Tottenham are still in fifth in the Premier League, but are now eight points off second placed Manchester United, while Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal could extend their advantages over Spurs on Wednesday night.
 


Alli was left unhappy at the loss and says that the way Spurs performed in the opening 45 minutes was not acceptable.

"It was a very disappointing performance from us in the first half. We should never have been in the situation where we were two goals behind. It was not good enough", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

But Alli is keen for Spurs to now look ahead as they bid to bounce back.

"We can't focus on that. After performances like this we have to keep picking up points.

"To lose to Leicester away is disappointing but we have to pick ourselves up.

"We have to keep performing. It is a long season and we just have to keep picking up points."
 

 