Leeds United Well Capable of Handling Playoff Pressure Insists Whites Striker

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban believes that his team are well capable of handling the pressure and the least they will look to achieve this season is to reach the playoffs in the Championship.



The Peacocks failed to make it to the top six last time around in spite of going close, but are looking to achieve that goal this year after yet another steady start to their campaign.











The Whites are currently placed eighth in the league table after 19 matches, with just three points separating them from playoff contenders Derby County.



The team though haven't found the ride easy, having lost three of their last five matches, disappointing the fans who have always been particularly vocal while supporting the team.





That won't put any additional pressure on the team though, Ekuban insists, because at Elland Road the expectations are to finish in the top six at a minimum.

“I think that the playoffs are quite okay for our standards because we think there are not too many teams that are better than us", Ekuban told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“We think that the playoffs will be the right goal and I always think that we can even achieve more.



“There is a huge expectation, but we know that we are players that can deal with that kind of pressure and we are showing it.



“Okay, maybe two or three weeks ago we didn’t show it but we still know that we are comfortable playing under pressure so we are okay with it.”

